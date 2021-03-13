TONIGHT & SUNDAY…
Some mixing will prevent temperatures from falling too fast tonight. Despite the clear skies, our lows will drift into the upper 20s. Pressure will slowly drop as we get ready for another cold front.
Temperatures will quickly climb Monday morning prior to the cold front. Just before noon, the sun will be out. Temperatures will be in the 40s and the winds will be relatively tame. This is when I suggest trying to enjoy the weather while you can. Once the cold front hits at noon, the winds will be relentless through midnight. A wind advisory is effect to account for winds gusting up to 50 mph from noon to midnight. Temperatures will rapidly decrease, so flurries or a squall inland will be possible by the evening. The clocks spring forward tomorrow. Sunset will be at 6:56 pm.
EARLY WEEK…
Northwest flow will persist into Monday giving us 24 hours of January temperatures. The sun will be out, thankfully. Wind chills in the morning will easily be subzero. The winds will finally back down as high-pressure glides into New England.
It looks like the high-pressure that develops on us through the cold stretch will be enough to deflect the next low. Temperatures will be closer to average on Tuesday. However, this system should sail north enough to give some spots of mixed precipitation along the coast by Wednesday morning.
LATE WEEK…
Models continue to put Connecticut in great position for soaking rain on Thursday. The rough timing of the system is Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. Linger showers on Friday morning will be in the form of mix, rain, or snow. It won’t take long for temperatures above freezing. Any slippery roads would be short lived. Calm conditions look likely for the start of next weekend. Temperatures should be seasonable with sunny skies.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend! Officially, DST begins at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will turn our clocks forward 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. While this weekend will be shortened by 1 hour, we’ll enjoy more daylight later in the day. In fact, sunset Sunday evening will be at 6:56 pm!
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
