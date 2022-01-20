THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After this morning’s round of rain and snow, behind a cold front, temperatures trend colder this evening and tonight. This means any residual moisture on untreated surfaces will freeze, leading to slick conditions under tire and under foot. Exercise caution and be careful when heading out!
By daybreak, we’re forecasting lows in the single digits inland and in the lower teens at the shoreline. Factoring in the northwesterly breeze, it will feel subzero statewide! The worst of the combined cold and wind will be realized in northwestern CT --- this is where we have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect, for Northern Litchfield Co, through tomorrow morning. It is here that it could feel like 10 to 20° below zero!
FRIDAY…
We’ll end the week dry with sunshine, but it will be cold! By the afternoon tomorrow, temperatures only reach the upper teens and lower 20s (normal high is in the mid-30s). Fortunately, the wind that creates the brutal chill in the morning will subside a bit as the day progresses.
THE WEEKENED…
High pressure builds in for the weekend, allowing the wind to further subside. With a clear sky and a calmer wind, temperatures will be colder Saturday morning compared to Friday morning (but we won’t have the ‘wind chill’). By the afternoon Saturday, temperatures rebound to the mid and upper 20s. High pressure will also keep us dry and bright over the weekend… a coastal storm still develops but is deflected out to sea. Sunday should start out sunny, then some clouds build in later in the day. After beginning in the teens, temperatures should peak near if not above 30.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday we’re forecasting a continuation of cold and sunny weather. Tuesday, temperatures briefly trend milder (well, relatively speaking… back into the mid-30s). A quick moving clipper brings clouds and a chance for scattered snow showers by the afternoon and evening hours.
Beyond Tuesday, we’re dry and storm-free; however, another shot of cold air arrives. Wednesday is dry and breezy with highs near 30. Then by Thursday, highs are back in the 20s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(5) comments
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.