It's going to be a great day today, so get out there and enjoy it! The only fly in the ointment will be a little bit of a breeze and that's because an area of high pressure won’t be centered directly over Connecticut. Otherwise, there isn’t much we can complain about with today's setup. We’ll have a few clouds throughout the day, as temperatures climb above average. Most towns will hit 50 degrees.
The core of the next system which arrives tomorrow will be through Canada, so the winds won’t be quite as substantial as our last rain event. With that said, you’ll notice the wind tomorrow and Wednesday. The rain starts sometime tomorrow afternoon and continues through early Wednesday. You’re in the clear for an outdoor run tomorrow morning without any raindrops. However as the day progresses, the rain will be moderate at times as the atmosphere is swollen with moisture. We’ll get 0.5 – 1.5” of rain in roughly 12 hours. While the showers are expected to linger into Wednesday morning, during the afternoon we'll see some clearing. The highs peak at this point in the lower 60s.
Behind the wake of a cold front, temperatures plunge into the 30s on Thursday. A low forming in Eastern New Mexico will find its way to New England on Friday. We’ll be sandwiched between cold arctic air to the north and warm ocean air to the south. A variety of precipitation will be possible on Friday morning. It’s unclear how much rain, if any, can be expected in the warmer part of the afternoon. There are still a lot of question marks regarding Friday’s travel impacts. Saturday will likely be dry and cold.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(9) comments
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
