SUNDAY…
It's a chilly and frosty start out there with a hard freeze in some northern spots! Give yourself a little extra time to scrape the frost off the car if it's outside this morning. Temperatures are anywhere from the mid-20s in northern areas to the low to mid 30s along the shoreline. Winds are calm. We are below our normal low temperature for November 7th of 36 degrees!
Daylight Saving Time officially came to an end last night at 2am. Early birds will enjoy an earlier sunrise at 6:31 AM- but that also means it will be dark very early this evening as the sun sets at 4:37 PM! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we’re into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
We will enjoy another mostly sunny and brisk November day! Highs today will be seasonal and in the mid-50s. Winds will be calm and some clouds may build in for the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows 27-35.
THE UPCOMING WEEK…
A warming trend and rain-free weather will be in place this week thanks to building high pressure. Tomorrow morning will be another chilly and frosty start nearing 30 degrees. It will feel mild and temperatures will climb into the low 60s.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week! Temperatures could reach the upper 60s even potentially topping out at 70 degrees and it will be sunny. Overall, a perfect day to get outside! Record highs are highly unlikely. The record high for the Greater Hartford area for November 9th (Tuesday) is 76 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for November 10th (Wednesday) is 77 degrees, set 1 year ago in 2020.
Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs closer to 60 degrees.
A cold front will approach New England on Friday. There is a good chance it will bring a round of showers or a few periods of rain. This will bring an end to what will be a 12-day stretch of dry weather that began on October 31st! A mild southerly flow in advance of the front means another day of above normal temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s are expected.
NEXT WEEKEND…
Saturday should be partly sunny, breezy, and much cooler with highs 50-55. With some chilly air moving in aloft, a few sprinkles or light rain showers could develop.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
