Yesterday we set a record high temperature for Harford at 79 degrees. Our normal high is 55 degrees! The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 7th previously was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also tied the record high for Bridgeport is 68 degrees, set in 1965.
Today, get ready for another unseasonably warm and sunny day! Highs once again will be in the low to mid-70s inland. We have ANOTHER chance at breaking the record for high temperatures. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 71 degrees, also set in 1975. We will see if we can break it.
An area of high pressure continues to keep us nice and dry for the next couple days. It will be perfect for any outdoor activities, even if it's doing some yardwork or raking the leaves. The weather cooperates wherever your plans may take you!
THE WEEK AHEAD…
The unseasonably warm weather will carry over into Monday and Tuesday. We expect temperatures to reach the 70s, both days. Monday will be mostly sunny, and Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny. The record high for the 9th and 10th of November, for the Greater Hartford Area, is 76 degrees. The record high for Bridgeport is 69 degrees both days.
Our next chance for rain won’t come until Wednesday. That’s when a cold front will move across the state producing a round of showers. A southerly flow of mild air in advance of the front will allow temperatures to rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees should any sunshine break through the clouds. A secondary wave of low pressure could form on the frontal boundary and bring another round of rain Thursday. Clouds will likely linger into Friday also, but sunshine should return later Friday into Saturday. Highs at the end of the week will be cooler; topping out in the mid 50's.
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Storm Eta moving across Cuba today then it could bring a gusty wind and heavy rain as well as potential life-threatening storm surge to South Florida, the Florida Keys, and the western Bahamas Monday. Eta will then move westward into the Gulf of Mexico. Residents along the Gulf Coast will have to monitor this storm closely.
Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season, and it is the 28th named storm. That is a record for the greatest number of named storms in a year. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
THE DROUGHT SITUATION…
The drought monitor was updated Thursday, and we have seen some significant improvement! It was only a few weeks ago when much of the state was in a severe to extreme drought. Now, conditions range from near normal to a moderate drought (a moderate drought is 2 steps below extreme conditions). Several rounds of heavy rain over the last few weeks have certainly made a big difference --- including precipitation from Zeta. For the Greater Hartford Area, we’ve had 29.43” of precipitation year-to-date, which is 9.85” below normal. At one point, the deficit was more than 12”. Bridgeport has received 34.67” of precipitation year-to-date, which is 1.99” below normal.
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
