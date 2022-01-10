THE WORKWEEK…
Watch the refreeze this morning. Any leftover moisture from last night's rain could freeze up this morning with temps that are dropping below the freezing mark.
There could be some flurries dragged into the Northwest Hills early this morning, but other than that, today is shaping up to be a pretty good day of weather. It's going to be cold and windy, but we'll be under partly sunny skies. Yes, any scattered clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. It will be seasonably cold with highs near freezing. An arctic front will take temperatures into the single digits tomorrow morning. As the front arrives, it will bring a few lake effect snow showers. Any clouds on Tuesday morning will quickly make way for sunny skies in the afternoon. This will be accompanied by breezy conditions, so it will feel like it’s subzero at times. Highs will only reach the teens, which is 20 degrees below average. It’s dangerous to have skin exposed for more than 30 minutes in these conditions.
Wednesday morning will be the coldest part of the forecast, but temperatures will warm up during the day into the upper 20s and low 30s. The winds will not be as noticeable either. Nonetheless, it will be cold winter day.
The quiet workweek continues on Thursday and Friday. It will be seasonably cold with a mix of clouds and sun.
WEEKEND…
The trend for the weekend is looking better. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s. The high pressure in Quebec may be enough to deflect an incoming coastal storm. We're thinking we’ll get isolated snow showers at some point this weekend. This part of the forecast will continue to evolve.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
(5) comments
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
