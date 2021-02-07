TONIGHT & MONDAY
Winter Storm Digger is rapidly lifting into Massachusetts tonight. We do not expect additional snow accumulations. Any flurries would be most likely in high terrain areas. Clear skies, fresh snow, and dry air will lead to temperatures nosediving. Untreated roads could turn into ice tonight. The strongest winds we’ll see all week could be just after midnight. These winds could blow powder back onto roads. When in doubt, assume roads are slippery.
Some clouds may stick around in the morning but increasing pressure should hold them off. Expect plenty of sun, but cold temperatures. The wind field from the storm will be long gone, so winds on Monday should be mainly light.
TUESDAY
A shortwave will drop into the Northeast on Tuesday morning. This will be a slowly and weaker system than Digger. Warm air should be able to have time to advance north into Connecticut. Therefore, we expect a rain/snow line with this system near I-84. Coastal areas may get mix or rain, so accumulations will be low. Several inches of snow are possible elsewhere, especially in high terrain towns.
LATE WEEK
Wednesday will be a transition day before a bigger wave crashes into the Northeast. Arctic air will get reinforced into Friday generating another low-pressure system. This system appears flat in some models runs. As of now, strong winds don’t look too likely as optimal conditions will likely not be met. However, this does have the potential to give moderate or heavy snow across the state. New London County may be on deck for some mix, but snow will be the dominant precipitation type for this event. The heaviest precipitation should be the late morning and early afternoon. Snow will fade into flurries by the evening. Leading to calmer but not quiet conditions for the weekend.
WEEKEND
Trailing instability this weekend should result in scattered or isolated snow showers. It’s too soon to pinpoint where and when. You can count on cloud cover and below average temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.
WINTER STORM COOPER…
Winter Storm Cooper dumped 10-19” of snow on most of the state. It appears Danbury hit the jackpot with 19” of snow! Winds gusted to over 50 mph in some coastal communities. Blizzard conditions occurred in Waterbury and Bridgeport for several hours. That means (for at least 3 consecutive hours) there were sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 mph or higher, and the visibility was reduced to a ¼ mile or less due to falling snow or blowing snow. Record daily snowfall also occurred in several locations. 11.7” of snow fell at Bradley International Airport yesterday, which is a new record for February 1st. 15.2” of snow fell in Bridgeport yesterday, which is also a February 1st record. It was also a top 10 snowstorm for Bridgeport!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
