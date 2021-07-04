THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The weather is cooperating for fireworks tonight! Few showers are expected from now until tomorrow morning. There could be a delay with your town’s fireworks, so I encourage you to double check the times. However, there won’t be a washout tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight with relatively low dew points.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be a transition day to high pressure and southwest flow. We won’t have the ingredients to get any downpours, but a few light showers are possible in the morning. This will be a beautiful day with no heat, storm, or humidity concerns! Temperatures will be near average with relatively dry air. Skies should gradually clear throughout the day.
Pressure increases on Tuesday. Northwest Connecticut will be favored for afternoon convection and isolated thunderstorms. The rest of the state will be under plenty of blue skies and won’t get the relief in the form of rain. Tuesday will be significantly more humid and hotter. There is no heatwave in the forecast. Conditions will be more tolerable for the rest of the week as precipitation chances increase.
Areal coverage of thunderstorms increases on Wednesday. It’ll be the same deal – afternoon thunderstorms after daytime heating. Cloud cover and rain should keep temperatures a bit more manageable in the 80s.
Whatever is left of Tropical Storm Elsa will arrive in our region on Friday. There is a slim chance Elsa could arrive as a Tropical Depression in Eastern Connecticut. More likely, Elsa is deflected out to sea by the front coming out of the northwest and will not have any impact on our state. Any surge or wind concerns lie primarily with Massachusetts Cape/Islands. Those concerns are rather low right now.
WEEKEND…
Isolated showers look possible on Saturday and Sunday. Dew points should be much more comfortable, so we’ll call it a nice weekend! Temperatures will be in the lower 80s with more sun than clouds.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
