TONIGHT AND TOMORROW...
What a beautiful day! Finally a rain-free Saturday. Highs topped out in the lower 80's with very comfortable levels of humidity. Unfortunately, the comfy rain free weather won't stick around for the entire weekend.
Tonight, clouds will be on the increase in advance of a warm front. After midnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with some showers developing by morning. Rain may be briefly heavy for the first few hours of the morning tomorrow, with an embedded storm possible too. You'll also notice an increase in humidity as dew points climb into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
During the midday, we'll get a break from the rain. Skies may actually become partly sunny. How much sunshine we see will determine how high the temperatures go. Right now we're forecasting highs in the lower 80's away from the shore, but more sunshine than expected will increase those highs. Conversely, if we hang onto the clouds longer, temps will stay in 70's.
The sunshine will also fuel potential late day/evening storms. As a cold front slides through late in the day, and encounters that warm and humid air, isolated storms will develop. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has placed only Western CT in the "marginal" risk area for severe thunderstorms. So while we're not expecting a wide spread severe weather threat, any storms that do develop could contain damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain. We'll be watching it closely tomorrow afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday looks like a good beach day. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, humidity stays on the higher side, and temperatures will climb between 85-90.
Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies, with highs again near 90. Another cold front will approach later in the day, and that may set off an afternoon or evening storm. Otherwise, a mainly dry day.
Wednesday looks partly sunny, and a few degrees cooler. Highs in the 80's, with lower humidity. Thursday and Friday both feature the chance of showers and storms, though neither day looks like a washout. Highs also in the 80's.
So far next weekend is looking pretty good. Mainly dry and seasonable temps. We'll keep you posted.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
---------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 23 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.71” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.54” falls over the next 8 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.