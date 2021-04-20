THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A weak frontal boundary will stall across Southern New England this evening, then it will begin to move northward as a warm front later tonight. There will be isolated light rain showers this evening, but many towns won’t get one. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A storm system will move into New England tomorrow, and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut during the afternoon and early evening. There will be a chance for showers in the morning, but showers are more likely during the afternoon. Some showers will produce heavy downpours, and some lightning and thunder. In advance of the cold front, a strong south-southwest wind could gust to 35-45 mph tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed extreme Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for strong to damaging wind gusts from any thunderstorms that form.
The wind will switch to the northwest in the wake of the cold front by tomorrow evening, and that’s when temperatures will plummet. They’ll drop into the 40s and 30s during the evening, then bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Thursday! Showers will exit the state tomorrow evening, but there may be a couple of flurries or snow showers in the Hills.
Thursday will be windy and chilly with highs only in the 40s and lower 50s. It will feel more like March again! A brisk west-northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher, and that will certainly make it feel even colder. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.
The sky will become mainly clear Thursday night. It is going to be another chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s.
FRIDAY…
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday afternoon. It’ll be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and a dry west-northwest wind.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Saturday will be an awesome day for outdoor activities! Strong late April sunshine will send temperatures rising to 65-70 away from the coast. There will be a breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
The second half of the weekend will be rainy and cooler thanks to a coastal storm that will track close to Southern New England. In fact, the storm center could pass right over Cape Cod Sunday evening. A strong northerly breeze will develop over Connecticut, and high temperatures will likely be held to the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The storm will end Sunday night and next week will be off to a great start. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs should be in the low to middle 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.