THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A weak disturbance passed through Connecticut today with a round of rain and wet snow showers. The precipitation was very light. This system will move away to the east of New England this evening and tonight, and that means weather conditions will improve. Any lingering rain and snow showers will end by early this evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-32 across the state.
WEDNESDAY…
A nice warm-up is on the way for tomorrow! A southwesterly flow will develop in advance of an approaching cold front, and temperatures are expected to reach 45-50 over interior portions of the state! Shoreline highs will be in the middle 40s since the water temperature in Long Island Sound is in the middle 30s. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny. The southwest wind will gust to over 20 mph during the afternoon.
The cold front will move across the state tomorrow night. Scattered rain showers will develop as early as tomorrow evening, but they will end after midnight. The wind will switch around to the northwest, and temperatures will drop to 30-35 by morning.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into the state on Thursday. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day. The sky will be mostly sunny.
High pressure will move into New England Thursday night. Therefore, the sky will be mainly clear, and the wind will rapidly diminish. These ideal cooling conditions will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens and 20s by late Thursday night.
Thanks to high pressure, the end of the week will be nice and quiet! The sky will be mostly sunny Friday, and the wind will be light. It’ll be a little colder than normal with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
The next storm will move into the state on Saturday. However, it is not expected to be a big storm. Any sunshine will give way to an overcast sky. Snow or a wintry mix will develop later in the morning or during the afternoon, but it will likely change to rain across most of the state. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s. Any snowfall accumulation before the change to rain will be minimal.
Precipitation will end Saturday night, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.
The second half of the weekend will be unseasonably mild. We are forecasting highs in the 50s on Sunday! The last time we had a temperature higher than 50 degrees was all the way back on Christmas Day when we had a big wind and rainstorm, and a high of 63 degrees! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and a west to northwest wind may allow shoreline temperatures to reach the 50s as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A fast-moving storm system is expected to bring a round of snow and rain Monday morning, then the sky should be partly sunny during the afternoon. Roads could be slippery in parts of the state during the morning commute. A strong northwest wind will develop during the afternoon and gusts to over 40 mph will be possible. Temperatures should peak in the range of 40-45, but the air will turn sharply colder Monday night. Temperatures could dip into the single digits, and the wind chill could plunge well below zero. Tuesday should be mostly sunny, windy, and very cold with highs in the 20s.
There is the potential for damaging winds from late Monday through midday Tuesday. Gusts to over 50 mph are possible. The combination of strong winds and cold temperatures could lead to wind chill advisories or warnings as well. This is a worst-case scenario. While the GFS model is forecasting these extreme conditions, the European Model is forecasting a much lighter wind and air that won’t be nearly as cold. We will keep you updated with new information over the coming days!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
