NOON HOUR UPDATE...
A gorgeous day is underway across CT! Under abundant sunshine, temps this afternoon should peak near 60 inland, and in the 50s at the shoreline thanks to an onshore wind.
Tonight, clouds increase as a storm system approaches.
While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, most of the daylight hours of tomorrow will be dry. Temps will be milder than today, by about 5 degrees. Scattered showers become steady after sunset with moderate to heavier rain possible into the early overnight hours of Thursday. As a front moves through the region, temperatures drop (highs Thursday will be early in the morning)… a little wintry mix or snow is possible Thursday (any minor accumulation looks to be confined to the higher elevations of NW CT, and on non-paved/grassy surfaces). All precip ends Thursday afternoon with perhaps some partial clearing.
We’ll wrap up the week on a dry, bright now… however, it will be unseasonably COLD (feeling more like winter). Highs may not get out of the 30s in many towns!
The weekend forecast is on track: Mostly sunny Saturday, highs in the 50s. Sun and clouds Sunday, highs near 60.
Mark
----------------------------------
TODAY, 3/30/31…
Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant day, much better than yesterday! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the morning chill will wear off quickly. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s! A southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon when high pressure drifts away to the east of New England. The onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
As we transition from March to April, we’ll have to deal with a coastal storm that will bring plenty of rain to the state. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and the first showers will arrive during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 60s before the wet weather arrives.
Rain will become steadier and heavier at times tomorrow night. A few thunderstorms may develop as well. Lows will be in the 40s.
April will get off to a rough start Thursday morning with a soaking rain. Rain will end during the afternoon, and we may see some partial clearing later in the day. The storm will pull colder air into the state, and that means wet snow could mix in especially over the higher elevations. High temperatures will range from the 40s in Western Connecticut to the 50s over eastern portions of the state. These highs will occur during the morning. Temperatures will drop during the afternoon as a northwesterly wind begins to usher colder air into the state.
Thursday night will be windy and much colder with lows in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
It is going to feel more like February again! Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 40, which is the average high for February 19th through the 22nd. It's going to be windy too. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s most of the day. On a positive note, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
The wind will diminish Friday night under a mainly clear sky. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s once again.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Much better! The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday, and the wind won’t be too strong. After a very chilly morning, temperatures will rise well into the 50s during the afternoon.
Easter Sunday will be nice as well. Early morning temperatures will range from 35-40. Sunrise will occur at 6:28 am. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon, which is quite comfortable!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will continue. Monday should be partly to mostly sunny as temperatures rise well into the 60s away from the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.