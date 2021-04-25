THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
As the storm departs, so will the clouds. We’ll also transition into a decent wind field for tonight and Monday. Expect the winds to start picking up by midnight. Even though things are damp, keep in mind the winds will make outdoor burning risky. Make sure to completely douse embers tonight before our dry and breezy day tomorrow. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s and some places will dip into the 30s.
MONDAY…
Although you’ll hear us talk a lot about the winds, Monday won’t be too bad! Temperatures will be slightly below average. Most places will get up to 60 degrees. The wind will be very noticeable once we get some mixing in the atmosphere, around 2 pm. Plus, the sun will be out all day. This will come in handy when we deal with the winds. The high country in Vermont and New Hampshire may have some red flag warnings. The soil should be moist enough to avoid and critical fire weather here, but keep in mind that we will have a breeze and low humidity on Monday.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
Tuesday’s temperatures will climb about 10 degrees above average giving inland areas 70s to enjoy! We’ll see some cloud cover expand in the second half of the day, but there is no chance of rain. Temperatures may start in the 30s for some folks. With the relatively dry air, we’ll expect a rapid warmup.
Temperatures will climb even higher on Wednesday as high pressure peaks over the state. We could see a few places hit 80 depending on cloud cover and potential a few spot showers.
The pattern doesn’t last for long and cloud cover and rain chances increase on Thursday. The cooler air will hold off until Friday or Saturday. As that cooler air invades New England, we’ll get some steady rain showers. The timing for this rain is not clear, but Friday appears to be our best shot for precipitation this week. The temperatures change shouldn’t be too dramatic. Isolated thunderstorms would be in the high terrain, if anywhere.
WEEKEND…
Milder and drier conditions are expected for the weekend. It’s worth noting that showers and a breeze could last into Saturday morning. The chance of rain is looking low for Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by this Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado touched down in Bulls Bridge then lifted in South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
