SUNDAY...
As of 4am this morning, we are still seeing a good amount of rain showers through our state.. but by daybreak this storm system should push off to the east and we will see cloud cover gradually clearing this morning. Temperatures at the moment are anywhere from the mid-30s to nearing 40s along the shoreline.
Sunshine will break out for the afternoon, but at the same time the wind will pick up and become blustery. Our highs will be in the 30s to near 40, but a northerly wind could gust up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures with the wind chill with FEEL like they are in the 20s in many areas for most of the day- so bundle up!
Tonight, most areas will bottom out in the teens- feeling frigid. That's due to the combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
It will be a mostly quiet week ahead for Christmas week! Monday looks like a nice day thanks to high pressure and a good amount of sunshine. Winds will be much less but it will still feel chilly with temperatures only topping out in the mid-30s.
On Tuesday, a cold front will pass through but with little moisture- we aren't expecting any precipitation. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s before that front arrives and then dip down into the low 20s and teens through the overnight. Skies will be sunny through the day and clear through the overnight. Tuesday will also be the first official day of the winter solstice which starts at 10:59 AM here in Connecticut.
By midweek, Connecticut will be sandwiched between 2 storms. One storm will track across Southern Canada. Another storm will pass mostly out to sea, to the south of New England- but we could the see some isolated rain showers in the evening but are not expecting a big impact. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The rest of the week will be dry and cold. Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday, Christmas Eve, will be sunny and chilly. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 30s. It will be breezy, making it feel colder at times.
There is a possibility to see some rain showers and some snow showers/ mix in northern locations for Christmas. Otherwise, the day will feature more clouds than sunshine and temperatures will be seasonal and in the upper 30s/ low 40s along the shoreline.
Lorin Richardson
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
