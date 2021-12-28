TUESDAY…
A quick coating of snow, followed by some light freezing rain and drizzle moved through overnight and into this morning. Some of our weather watchers, especially in northern CT, reported slippery spots. As of 9am, the Winter Weather Advisory is no longer in effect, as temperatures have warmed above freezing. It will take some time, but the fog and low clouds will lift as the morning progresses.
Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies, and temperatures will rise well into the 40s. Some towns could get very close to 50 this afternoon. More clouds will overspread the state by evening.
A weak disturbance will bring a round of wet snow and rain this evening and overnight. A light accumulation of slushy, wet snow is possible over portions of interior Connecticut. Temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees by Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY…
A few sprinkles or snow flurries may linger into Wednesday morning, then the rest of the day will be mainly cloudy, but mainly dry. We may get a peak at the sun from time to time. Highs will likely range from 40-45.
A series of low-pressure systems will spread more rain into Connecticut Wednesday night. There may be a few pockets of freezing rain in the normally colder locations, but we expect rain for most of the state. Lows will range from 30-35
THURSDAY…
Rain is expected to taper off to occasional drizzle Thursday afternoon. However, the sky will remain overcast, and there may be areas of fog due to the moist conditions. It’ll be a raw day with highs 40-45.
Precipitation will end Thursday night, and lows will range from 30-35.
NEW YEAR’S EVE…
Fortunately, timing is on our side as we close out 2021, and ring in a New Year! Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise will into the 40s. There will be a light northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will drop back through the 30s Friday evening under a mainly clear sky. Weather conditions will be ideal for New Year’s Eve festivities! The mercury will dip into the 20s by late Friday night.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2022…
The quiet weather probably won’t last long as we kick off the New Year. Another storm system will move into Southern New England. At this point, it looks like most of Saturday will be dry, although sunshine will quickly give way to increasing cloudiness. Highs will be mostly in the 30s over interior portions of the state. Depending on the degree of cold air in place and the storm track, rain or snow is expected to develop by Saturday evening. A change to all rain appears likely Saturday night.
Sunday will be overcast and damp with periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. It’ll be a raw, chilly day with highs in the 30s to near 40.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We’ll have to keep an eye on another storm that will move off the coast to the south of New England on Monday. For now, it looks like a miss, but that could change. For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and a cold northwesterly breeze. Highs should range from 35-40.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
