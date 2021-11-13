THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Another front will pass through New England tonight. It will bring us light rain and minimal wind. It will be cold enough to support a coating of snow in the Northwest Hills. Most places will be just above 32 degrees. Showers will start in Western Connecticut this evening and cross the I-91 corridor around midnight. We’ll be mostly dry to start off Monday.
EARLY WEEK…
The wind will be noticeable throughout the day, which will make 48 degrees feel somewhat chilly. We’ll see few sunbreaks. We’ll also see just a handful of showers. The best place to see a shower will be in the Northwest Hills or along the shoreline. Tuesday will be another brisk day with the wind. However, it’ll be a whole different story with the sun being out. The lows will be below freezing across the boards, but the highs will resemble Monday’s readings.
LATE WEEK…
The winds will die down on Wednesday. Thin high clouds will invade the state as some warmer air creeps northward. The warming trend continues Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the 60s before a cold front arrives. Thursday may be your favorite day of the week with the above average temperatures. The front will deliver moderate rainfall after dark. Rain should come to an end before sunrise on Friday. Northwest winds will push the highs back down to seasonable.
WEEKEND…
It’s looking like a gorgeous weekend to spend time outside, whether it’s hiking or doing lawn work. Saturday looks particularly nice with high pressure over New England. Skies should be clear, and the winds should be calm. Highs will be in the upper 40s. The next system could arrive on Sunday, but it’s too soon to tell if that’ll lean into the following day.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
