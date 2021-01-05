THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Cloud cover was prevalent today thanks to a stationary area of low pressure south of the Canadian Maritimes. Despite this, temperatures managed to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s --- above average for this time of year. At times, a light northerly breeze made it feel chillier.
We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky this evening, and temperatures will slowly drop through the 30s. By daybreak the mercury should bottom out in the 25 to 30-degree range under a partly cloudy sky.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Our stretch of quiet weather will continue. However, we should see an increasing amount of sunshine over the coming days! Furthermore, temperatures will maintain their above average trend. For a point of reference, the average low is around 18 while the average high is 35. Generally, we are forecasting lows in the 20s, and highs near/above 40.
Tomorrow will be a brighter than today --- under a partly to mostly sunny sky temperatures peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s. But, a northerly breeze will make it feel chillier. That wind is compliments of the storm system that brought snow to CT Sunday into early Monday as it meanders well offshore. At the same time, high pressure from the west will build in our direction. Between the two: a northerly flow.
Thursday, the wind won’t be as intense as high pressure gets closer to New England (this also means we’ll see a mostly sunny sky). Temperatures should peak in the low to mid-40s. Then Friday, we’ll end the week on a bright note, but highs should be closer to 40 degrees.
THE UPCOMING WEEKEND…
As we look ahead to the weekend, it still looks dry. The model trend to keep an offshore storm, offshore is consistent. As the storm passes by, it will provide a breeze and also pull down some chillier air. Because of this, both Saturday and Sunday should be seasonable, highs in the 30s but it will feel colder thanks to a northerly wind. Good news, we should see a partly to mostly sunny sky over the 2-day period.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The 2nd week of January begins seasonably chilly, dry and bright. When it comes to a week from now, there is a BUNCH of uncertainty regarding a coastal storm --- in fact, the models have done a bit of a flipflop. The GFS/American model is now indicating a miss with the storm staying well offshore Tuesday into Wednesday; meanwhile, the ECMWF/European model is now showing the storm bringing rain and snow to CT late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’re still a week out, things have already changed, and they’ll continue to do so… stay tuned for the very latest!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANAURY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
