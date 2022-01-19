THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Today, as high pressure moves offshore, a southwesterly flow develops. This will help bring milder air into Connecticut --- it will not only be warmer than yesterday, but it's also going to be the mildest day of the next 7! By the afternoon, despite more clouds than sunshine, temperatures top out in the low to mid-40s, about 5 to 10° above average.
Tonight, a cold front heads into Southern New England. As it moves into and through Connecticut, it's going to touch off some rain. That rain transitions to snow, just in time for tomorrow morning's commute. We're looking at accumulations of 1-3 inches by late tomorrow morning. Prepare for slick travel tomorrow morning.
Otherwise, highs will be achieved early Thursday, in the 30s. Then by the afternoon, temperatures drop into the 20s! Friday, we’ll end the week under a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, it will be cold with highs only in the lower 20s.
THE WEEKENED…
For the upcoming weekend, there is still uncertainty surrounding the role a coastal storm *could* play in our weather. At one point, the Euro was indicating a widespread and plowable snow Saturday while the GFS was showing a near-miss. Now, the Euro is more in line with the GFS with a brushing, if not a miss. We’re still a few days out… models have changed wildly over the past 24 to 48 hours and we anticipate them to evolve more in the next couple of days. So as of now, we could see nothing to measurable snow – if we get anything at all, it would be later Saturday into early Sunday. Stay tuned!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday and Tuesday look cold, with highs in the 20s. While the week starts dry and bright, we may have some scattered snow showers to contend with Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
