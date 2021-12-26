SUNDAY...
Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and low 40s as of 4am- Not a bad start since our normal high temperature for December 26th is 38 degrees. However a breeze coming in from the north & northwest is making it feel several degrees cooler and there is some patchy fog. Winds right now are 5-10 MPH but through today we could see them gust up to 25 MPH.
Today will be a good travel day for many coming back after a long holiday weekend! Bundle up though, temperatures will top out in the 40s but with the wind chill this afternoon many areas will only feel like it's in the 20s. Clouds from that overnight rain will begin to decrease through the day and sunshine will really come out this afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear but cold! Lows bottom out in the low to mid 20s underneath a starry sky.
EARLY WEEK…
A weak cold front comes through for Monday and we could see some flurries make it to Western Connecticut, but most of them will fall short in New York. Highs will return to the upper 30s.
A warm front passes through late Monday night and with that we could see some spotty mix and rain showers. Once that passes, Tuesday will be pretty nice! Highs will be in the mid-40s, however we will see a good amount of cloud cover through the day.
LATE WEEK…
Our mostly dry stretch of weather comes to an end mid-week. There is a slight chance early Wednesday morning that we could see some mixed precipitation in northern areas as the temperatures warm up. Otherwise, temperatures climb into the mid-40s which is mild for this time of year BUT we are expecting to see rain showers for the first half of the day at least.
It looks like Thursday morning will be dry and mostly cloudy and then more rain showers move in. Temperatures continue to reach the mid-40s. The forecast becomes less clear by New Year’s Eve. For now, it’ll be chilly, breezy, and cloudy. We will probably start off 2022 above freezing at midnight.
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
