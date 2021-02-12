TODAY, 2/12/21…
A storm will move off the Carolina Coast today, but high pressure will be the dominant weather feature over New England. Therefore, this week will end on a cold, but quiet note. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs will range from 25-30 across most of the state. Temperatures will likely peak in the mid-20s in the Litchfield Hills.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and quite cold again with lows 8-18.
THE VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out nice with dry, cold weather tomorrow. After some morning sunshine, we expect an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Snow will develop tomorrow night as lows range from 20-25.
A coastal storm will impact the state on Sunday, Valentine’s Day. At this point, we expect snow and an icy mix in morning, then weather conditions will improve during the afternoon. The precipitation will become spotty and light. Although this won’t be a big storm, we're expecting enough snow and ice to cause hazardous conditions on untreated surfaces. Snowfall totals could range from a coating to 3”, but that all depends on how much mixing occurs. Even if we do get accumulating snow, we don’t expect anything more than a Winter Weather Advisory.
Sunday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows ranging from 20-25.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly cloudy. Light snow may develop during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected.
There is the potential for a significant coastal storm Monday night and Tuesday. It appears the storm will track close enough to the coast to bring in warm air aloft. However, high pressure will be hunkered to our north over Eastern Canada, and that could keep low level cold air in place. Therefore, there is the potential for a sleet and/or freezing rain event. Should the storm track farther offshore, the air aloft will remain colder. If that happens, we’ll see more in the way of snow. As usual, the storm track is critical. Since the storm is still 5 days away, a lot could change, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
No matter what happens on Tuesday, we should be in much better shape by midweek. Wednesday should be partly sunny, breezy, and slight milder with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
There is the potential for yet another storm on Thursday. Early indications are there will be a wintry mix changing to rain, but that forecast is subject to change.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
