NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today features a mostly sunny sky, temps will be a bit milder than yesterday as they top out between 75 and 80 inland, 70s at the shoreline. The humidity also remains low/comfortable. This evening clouds increase and there’s a chance for spotty showers tonight that will continue into our Friday morning. Tomorrow afternoon we’ll likely see breaks in the clouds and temps reach near 80. It will also be noticeably muggier as we close out the week.
The weekend will be humid, and temperatures get progressively warmer.
There could be more clouds than sun Saturday, with a slim chance for an isolated shower/storm. Then Sunday looks to be dry under a mix of sun and clouds.
Next week, temps go even higher… perhaps reaching or exceeding 90 Monday and Tuesday. Isolated afternoon storms will be possible Tuesday and more likely into Wednesday.
Mark
-----------------------------------
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, then you’ll certainly going to like today! After a cool start, temperatures during the afternoon top out between 75 and 80 inland (a couple degrees warmer than yesterday), mid-70s at the shoreline. You’ll need the sunglasses, again, as we’ll have a mostly sunny sky.
If you’re a golf fan, the weather cooperates for the start of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. However, the pattern becomes slightly unsettled tomorrow.
Tonight, an area of low pressure to our south lifts north, spreading some cloud cover over Southern New England. This will set the stage for a cloudier day tomorrow, and while most of the day will be dry, some spotty showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll also end the week on a muggier note as dew point values head back into the 60s.
THE WEEKEND…
For the weekend, on the backside of high pressure that will be positioned offshore, a southerly flow will transport humid, and warmer air into the region. Both Saturday and Sunday appear to be primarily dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures, though, will get progressively warmer… a trend that will continue into next week. Morning lows eventually get into the 65 to 70-degree range, with afternoon highs heading into and through the 80s.
Overall, the 2-day period looks pretty good – if you’re heading to area beaches, or perhaps making your way to the Travelers Championship. Regardless, when spending anytime outside, remember sunscreen and to stay hydrated!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday into Tuesday, temperatures trend even warmer, peaking in the upper 80s and perhaps near 90. The humidity remains high, making it feel even hotter. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out Monday afternoon with the daytime heating, then there could be a better chance for rain/storms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
