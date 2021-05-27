THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Behind the cold front that brought yesterday’s severe weather threat, today will be noticeably less humid -- compliments of drier air working into the state on a northwesterly breeze. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will still be warm (but not hot), with highs near or just above 80 (still about 5 degrees above average).
Tomorrow, another storm system heads our way… but it will not bring a severe weather threat. Instead, we can expect a nice, beneficial rain. From this round, some communities across CT could pick up an inch or more of rain – which is great, given the growing deficits we have across the state. It’s just poorly timed as we kick off the Holiday weekend. With the clouds and eventually the rain, we’re forecasting highs only in the 60s to end the week!
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
The Holiday weekend forecast has been a bit challenging, and unfortunately it isn’t looking ideal, or very summer-like (given it’s the unofficial start of the season). Saturday, there could be some lingering morning showers; otherwise it will be a partly/mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s with a cool, northeasterly breezy. Sunday now looks to feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers. Highs will again be in the 60s. Then, Monday, we’re going optimistically dry. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temps should reach the lower 70s. This is subject to change, so stay tuned, as some models indicate a wetter end to the 3-day weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
Tuesday appears dry and warmer with temperatures running several degrees above average as we kick off the month of June! Then, Wednesday should be seasonable with increasing cloudiness and a chance for rain late in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
