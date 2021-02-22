THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Litchfield County until 6:00 pm this evening***
There was a burst of heavy snow in Western Connecticut this afternoon, where totals ranged from 2-4”. Elsewhere, there was a slushy accumulation of snow or nothing at all. Weather conditions will improve this evening as an area of low pressure moves from the coast of Southern New England northward into Nova Scotia. Snow and rain will end from west to east early this evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be mostly in the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 23-30. We’ll have to watch out for icy spots and black ice as refreezing occurs.
TUESDAY…
A weak disturbance will move into New England tomorrow. After some morning sunshine, the sky will become mostly cloudy or overcast. Snow and rain showers will move across the state during the late morning and afternoon. Any accumulation of snow that does occur will be minor. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, but not too cold. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
WEDNESDAY…
A nice warm-up is on the way for mid-week! A southwesterly flow will develop in advance of an approaching cold front, and temperatures are expected to reach 45-50! The sky will be mostly sunny in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon.
A passing rain or wet snow shower is possible Wednesday night. That’s when the cold front will pass through the state. Lows will range from 30-35.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Colder air will return to Connecticut for the end of the week. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, but there will be gusty northwest wind. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s.
We will really start to feel the cold air late Thursday and Thursday night. The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Friday.
A weak disturbance could move across Southern New England Friday morning. It should bring some patchy clouds and perhaps a flurry or snow shower. High pressure will then move into the region throughout the day. The sky will likely become sunny or mostly sunny. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees in some locations.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
The next storm will move into the state on Saturday. However, it is not expected to be a big storm. It may start out as snow, but a change to a wintry mix or rain appears likely. Most of the precipitation should fall Saturday afternoon. Highs should be in the low and middle 40s.
The second half of the weekend looks much better. Sunday should be partly sunny, breezy, and mild with highs around 50 degrees!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Our break from the unsettled weather won’t last long. Another storm system is expected to move into Southern New England on Monday. At this point, it looks like a snow/mix changing to rain scenario. Highs should range from 40-45.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.