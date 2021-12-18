9:00 PM UPDATE...
Light rain and drizzle persists across much of the state at this hour. Temperatures range from 32 degrees in Litchfield to 41 degrees at Tweed New Haven Airport. In most locations, the temperature is in the mid-30s. The north to northeasterly wind is fairly light. Average wind speeds range from 5-10 mph. Fog is widespread with the visibility ranging from 1-3 miles at this hour.
Precipitation will end before dawn. We'll have to watch our for icy spots on untreated surfaces, especially in portions of Northern Connecticut. Tomorrow is still looking much better!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** continues for Litchfield County until 4am. While the precipitation is light, there may be some icy spots this evening and overnight thanks to a light wintry mix persisting in the higher elevations of northern CT.
The center of that storm system will pass near or directly over Long Island tonight and then will push out to the east by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperatures overnight will hold steady in the lower and middle 30's, and clouds will break up towards morning as the precipitation finally comes to an end.
SUNDAY...
Sunday is looking much better! As clouds also push away in the morning, a northwest wind will pick up heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40, but wind chill values will be in the 20s in many areas for most of the day. The wind could gust to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will feel frigid. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the teens in many locations.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
High pressure will bring us a nice and dry Monday to kick off Christmas week! It will be sunny, less windy but cold once again with highs only in the mid-30s.
On Tuesday, a cold front will pass through but with little moisture- we aren't expecting any precipitation. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s before that front arrives and then dip down into the low 20s and teens through the overnight. Skies will be sunny through the day and clear through the overnight. Tuesday will also be the first official day of the winter solstice which starts at 10:59 AM here in Connecticut.
By midweek, Connecticut will be sandwiched between 2 storms. One storm will track across Southern Canada. Another storm will pass mostly out to sea, to the south of New England- but we could the see some light rain showers in the evening but are not expecting a big impact. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The rest of the week will be dry and cold. Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday, Christmas Eve, will be sunny and chilly. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 30s. It will be breezy, making it feel colder at times.
Christmas Day will feature more clouds, and perhaps a rain or snow shower, but at this point, the chance of a white Christmas remains quite low.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Melissa Cole
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.