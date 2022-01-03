TONIGHT...
A coastal storm continues moving away from Southern New England, in its wake cloud cover has been eroding from west to east. Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures bottom out in the teens tonight. If that’s not cold enough, the wind will remain up making it feel even chillier! Through the night and into early Tuesday morning, the wind chill likely dips at times into the single digits.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
After a prolonged period of grey and gloomy weather, we’ll finally get to enjoy some bright sunshine tomorrow as high pressure builds in behind the departing coastal storm! While still chilly, it won’t be *as* cold as today. Furthermore, it won’t be as windy either… in fact, the wind subsides as the day moves forward in time. By the afternoon, temperatures should peak in the mid-30s. More in line, or closer to what is considered typical for early January.
A warm front moves through the region tomorrow night, bringing an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will be steady if not rise toward sunrise Wednesday. There’s a chance for spotty precipitation by the commute, that could start off as a wintry/icy mix inland before transitioning to rain showers. Our hump day will be even milder than tomorrow as temperatures top out in the 40s.
Thursday still looks to be a dry day featuring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs between 35 and 40.
The big timeframe of interest continues to be Friday as there is a LOT of uncertainty surrounding what could happen. For instance, the GFS model is indicating dry weather while the ECMWF (Euro) shows accumulating snow. It will all come down to the development and track of a storm system. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast as new information arrives!
THE WEEKEND…
Another shot of colder air arrives as we head into the weekend, but it won’t last long. Saturday, despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures may struggle to reach the freezing mark. A breeze will make it feel even colder. Then Sunday, temperatures trend milder – back to near or above 40. However, it may not be entirely dry as chances for rain showers will be on the rise.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.