As of 11am, temperatures are anywhere from the single digits to the teens- but with the wind chill it FEELS a lot colder. A blustery NW wind coming in 12-18 MPH is making in feel like it's sub zero for all northern counties and only about 1-2 degrees along the shoreline.
Conditions do get better, relatively speaking, by later this afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky, the wind will subside as the day moves forward with high pressure building into the region. However, it will still be cold as temperatures only peak in the teens, about 20 degrees below average! While it will be quite cold, we’re not quite to record territory.
Tonight, as the wind goes calm and with snow cover, we’re forecasting lows in the single digits. We haven’t experienced cold to this level since February of last year!
Once we get past tomorrow morning, a warming trend kicks in. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures should reach between 30 and 35. Highs Thursday should be in the mid-30s. Through the end of the week, we remain dry and storm-free as a system passes well offshore from Southern New England. As we close out the week Friday, another shot of colder air will be moving in.
When it comes to the weekend, another shot of cold air appears to arrive. There’s also some uncertainty if the 2-day period will be dry – stay tuned! Right now, we’re forecasting dry weather for both days.
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
