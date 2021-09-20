THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After reaching the low to mid-70s, temperatures this evening settle back through the 60s. Any lingering fair weather clouds will dissipate, allowing for great viewing of tonight’s Full Harvest Moon!
Overnight, temperatures bottom out between 55 and 60. By daybreak, some patchy fog could develop.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
If you enjoyed today’s weather, then you’ll certainly enjoy tomorrow! With high pressure moving offshore, our sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s and the humidity will remain comfortable.
Wednesday, as a southerly flow strengthens, the humidity will creep up. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun and some spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures should peak in the mid-70s, a few degrees above average for the first day of the autumn season.
Then, a slow-moving cold front brings wet weather Thursday into Friday. There is still uncertainty surrounding how long it will linger; however, rain looks likely over the 2-day period. If the front moves out fast enough, we could see some clearing late Friday. Regardless, we’ll end the week with highs between 70 and 75.
THE WEEKEND…
Regarding the weekend, as of now, Saturday looks fantastic with dry weather and a brighter sky. Then, Sunday, a disturbance passing through the region could touch off some showers… but we’re not anticipating a washout.
NEX WEEK…
Monday looks to be dry and bright, but cooler with highs between 65 and 70.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.