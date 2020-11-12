THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Our recent round of wet weather (that started yesterday) has already brought 0.5 to over 1” of rain to Connecticut. Additional scattered showers will be possible this evening and also overnight; however, they won’t add much to the totals.
After peaking in the mid-60s in the pre-dawn hours, temperatures have been slowly dropping through the day. This evening the slide continues, from the 50s into the 40s. By daybreak, we anticipate lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s inland, 40-45 at the shoreline.
FRIDAY…
The front that brought rain, and cooler air in its wake, has stalled offshore. Waves of low pressure have been riding along it, keeping the chance for showers ongoing. This will be the case again tomorrow as we close out the week. Additionally, it’s going to be quite chilly with highs only in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain should end later in the day, then we can expect clearing to get underway after sunset.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is looking good for outdoor activities! High pressure will bring a mostly sunny sky, and a cool northwesterly breeze. After starting out in the 30s, highs will be in the low to mid-50s.
Saturday night will be clear and calm. This will allow temperatures to drop to the range of 25 to 35.
The forecast for Sunday has been very changeable, due to the timing regarding the arrival of a cold front. It still looks like the daylight hours of Sunday will be dry. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon; however, showers become possible around and after sunset. A strong southerly breeze will develop in advance of the front, boosting temperatures into the mid-50s --- a couple of degrees milder than Saturday.
NEXT WEEK…
The cold front will move away to the east of Connecticut by Monday morning. Behind it, the week should start off on a dry and bright note. A strong westerly wind could gust to 40 mph, and it’ll be seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s.
The air will turn much colder Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by daybreak Tuesday, then highs on Tuesday will only be in the 40s. It will be windy too. While we’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, there will be a slight chance for a passing rain or wet snow shower.
Wednesday looks to be unseasonably cold. After bottoming out in the 20s in the morning, temperatures only rebound to the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon (about 10 degrees below average). The wind will make it feel even colder!
Thursday, after another cold start in the 20s, temperatures start to moderate. By the afternoon and under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures should top out in he 40s.
THE TROPICS…
Eta, after weakening as it moved over Florida, will pass just offshore from the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow. Thereafter it weakens further and dissipates as it heads away from the East Coast.
Tropical Storm Theta is currently in the Eastern Atlantic and is no threat to any landmass.
Finally, in the Caribbean (south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic), there is a tropical wave that is forecast to strengthen. If/when this reaches tropical storm status, it will take on the name “Iota” as we work through the Greek alphabet. This will continue the record-setting season, as it will be the 30th named storm!
Meteorologists Mark Dixon, Bruce DePrest and Scot Haney contributed to this discussion.
----------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature has now reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.

