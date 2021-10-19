TODAY…
After today’s cool and somewhat unsettled start to the week with some afternoon showers, today promises to be dry and much brighter! It's certainly chilly this morning with some areas in the 30's. Waterbury-39, Torrington-38. While it will still be a bit breezy, we should see ample sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. During the afternoon, temperatures should rebound to seasonal levels, reaching the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND...
A beautiful stretch of weather can be expected through the end of the week, with a warming trend that kicks into high gear starting Wednesday. That’s when highs should reach 70 or higher, then Thursday they should be a few degrees milder thanks to a developing southwesterly flow. Both days will be dry.
A cold front should move through Southern New England Thursday night into early Friday and likely does so with little fanfare. If anything, perhaps a shower or some sprinkles, but more or less the passage appears dry. Behind the front, we’ll close out the week Friday with highs in the 60s and at times more clouds than sun.
THE WEEKEND…
The forecast for the upcoming weekend is a bit uncertain right now, but we’re going optimistically dry with highs trending cooler: low 60s Saturday, upper 50s Sunday. Saturday, we can’t rule out a brief shower, but most of the time should be dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Then Sunday looks dry, with a mix of sun and clouds.
NEXT WEEK…
By Monday of next week, temperatures will likely be a tad below average. Currently, we’re forecasting lows near 40 and highs only in the 50s!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon, Melissa Cole
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
