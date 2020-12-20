SUNDAY NIGHT..
We have another chilly night ahead with temperatures in the upper 20s/ low 30s! Visibility could be an issue with some patchy fog and reduced visibility. The snow that we had this afternoon could freeze on untreated surfaces- Watch for any black ice and freezing fog that will result in slippery travel.
This afternoon in some areas we got up to an inch of snow plus, Jeff from Staffordville reported an inch of snow and Joey from Tolland measured 1.2 " of snow!
MONDAY -WEDNESDAY...
Our first official day of winter kicks off on Monday at 5:02 AM! It is marked by the winter solstice, which is the "shortest day" of the year with the least amount of sunlight. But afterwards, we can expect more gradual daylight with each coming day. On Monday, a coastal storm will pass to the south and eventually to the east of CT on Monday. Extreme SE CT may get brushed with a shower, but most of the precipitation stays off shore. We'll likely see more clouds than sunshine, with highs approaching 40.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 30s/ lower 40s. We could be seeing some scattered snow flurries, especially in the morning hours on Tuesday.
High pressure will crest over New England by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY...
There is the potential for a powerful wind and rainstorm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of this evening, the European model's timing has the greatest impacts on Christmas Day. But the GFS, the American model, shows most of the heavy rainfall late into the hours on Christmas Eve. The storm will track to the west of New England. Therefore, a strong southerly wind will develop. Gusts upwards of 50 mph are possible overnight Thursday into Friday. The rain will be heavy at times during this time period too, with 1-2+" of rain certainly possible. Temperatures will climb into the 50s!
At the moment, many models agree on the potential that very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, isolated power outages, and even flooding from the rain combined with snow melt could all be big concerns for us! Not what we want for a holiday.
So far next weekend is looking partly to mostly sunny and chilly, with temperatures in the 30's.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
