10 PM UPDATE...
The rain has come to an end across CT. Some towns in SE CT received an inch or more of rain, while much of the state received closer to a half an inch. Regardless, it was nice not to have to water the lawns and gardens today! Skies are beginning to clear and temperatures are cooling off. For many of us, we'll bottom out in the 50's. Litchfield hill towns, and western CT may dip into the upper 40's.
The greatest difference is the drop in dew point temperatures. The air is turning very dry and comfortable. Enjoy it! (it won't last, read below for details!)
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Our Wednesday will feature a BIG, refreshing change as high pressure builds into the region. As drier air continues to filter into the state on a northwesterly breeze, we’ll enjoy low humidity and a brighter sky. Temperatures will also be comfortable, as they’ll run a few degrees below average. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s.
For Thursday, the humidity remains low and temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Friday, as the area of high pressure moves offshore and settles over Bermuda, a southwesterly flow will kick in. As this happens, oppressive humidity returns. We're also monitoring a disturbance that may develop to our south, and spread some more showers and clouds are way. Right now, we're calling for a few isolated showers, but should this disturbance look more robust over the next model runs, we will adjust out forecast with more clouds/showers.
Otherwise, if you’re a golf fan, the weather cooperates for the start of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. However, the pattern becomes slightly unsettled as we head into the weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
The last weekend of June will be humid with temps back in the mid-80s as the southwesterly flow continues. While not a washout by any means, there will be a chance for isolated storms both days, during peak heating each afternoon. At the shoreline, temps top out near 80.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday into Tuesday, temperatures trend even warmer, peaking in the upper 80s and perhaps lower 90s. The humidity remains high, making it feel even hotter. Like the weekend, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out each day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
