10PM UPDATE...
Skies are clearing, dewpoints are dropping, and any showers that popped up this evening are long gone. It's a really nice night! Crack the windows open, and give the a/c a rest. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50's overnight.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked between 75 and 81 degrees across Connecticut. Isolated downpours/storms developed, but the activity was few and far between. A stretch of dry weather is on the way!
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Wednesday, we’re back in a dry, less humid pattern as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 70s, with lower humidity. Thursday, expect more of the same. However, we’ll start out on a cooler note, in the lower 50s (perhaps upper 40s for the usual cooler spots), then we’re forecasting highs near 80. Friday, we’ll end the week dry with even warmer weather as the mercury hits the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is on track. Saturday will be breezy and muggier, also quite warm with temps away from the Sound reaching the mid-80s. As a cold front approaches, the likelihood for storms increases – especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Fortunately, behind the front, Father’s Day should feature a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity with highs 80 to 85. So, wherever your plans may take you, the weather cooperates --- just remember the sunscreen if spending time outside. Sunday also marks the official beginning of the summer season, with the solstice at 11:32pm. Overall, a very summer-like weekend is on tap!
NEXT WEEK…
Currently Monday appears to feature dry, but warm weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be warm with highs in the 80s with the chance for rain/storms going up.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
