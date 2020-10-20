NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Showers clipped SE CT this morning, but have since exited… elsewhere, there has been patchy drizzle. While this afternoon will feature an abundance of cloud cover, there could be some intervals of sunshine toward the evening commute. Temps will be mild as they should peak between 65 and 70.
Tonight, there will be areas of fog and drizzle… it will be quite mild, with lows closer to our normal high for this time of year.
Tomorrow, after some morning drizzle/isolated showers, there could be some partial clearing during the afternoon.
Thursday we’ll see a brighter sky and temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s. We’ll end the week Friday dry, with highs near 70.
The weekend, as of now: Dry and mild Saturday. A cold front moves through at night that could generate some showers (chance for rain is slim), then Sunday will be noticeably cooler… highs near 60.
Monday of next week appears wet and cooler, highs in the 50s.
Mark
TODAY, 10/20/20…
A weak cold front will approach New England from the west today. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild and slightly more humid air. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees despite a mostly cloudy sky. Dew points will be in the 50s. A shower or some spotty drizzle is possible, but most of the day will be dry.
The cold front will stall near the coast of Southern New England tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and areas of fog will form. It’ll be quite mild, especially for October with lows 55-60.
WEDNESDAY…
The front will move northward as a warm front tomorrow. A developing southerly flow will pump mild, moist air into the state. Therefore, we can expect another mostly cloudy day, and there will be a chance for a shower. However, any rainfall will be spotty and light, and most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
High pressure will return to the Northeast on Thursday, and it is going to be unseasonably mild. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise well into the 70s! The normal, or average high for October 22nd is 61 degrees.
Thursday night will be dry and a little cooler. The mercury should dip close to 50 degrees.
High pressure will drift away from New England on Friday, but dry air will remain in place. That means the week will end on a pleasant note with partly sunny skies and highs 65-70.
Friday night should be clear and pleasant with lows 45-50.
THE WEEKEND…
Another cold front will approach New England on Saturday, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. Therefore, there will be a slight chance for a shower late in the day or at night. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny, comfortable Saturday with highs 65-70.
Our weather on Sunday will greatly depend on the progress of the cold front. If it stalls just to the south of New England, we will see a lot of clouds and a chance for showers. However, if high pressure pushes the front far to the south of New England, we will have a beautiful autumn day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs closer to 60. For now, we are being cautiously optimistic and going with the second scenario.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers or a period of rain. Temperatures may not rise out of the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
TROPICAL STORM EPSILON…
Tropical Storm Epsilon is currently centered in the open Atlantic about 730 miles to the southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the season! Epsilon should become a hurricane this week and it is expected to pass to the east of Bermuda on Friday. Epsilon will not be a threat to New England other than some rough surf and large waves over the weekend, and early next week.
If we get one more tropical storm, it will be named Zeta. That will tie the record for the most named storms set in 2005!
THE ORIONID METEOR SHOWER…
The Orionid Meteor Shower is expected to peak tonight, especially before dawn tomorrow. You could see up to 20 meteors per hour. The radiant point is the Constellation Orion, but the meteors will appear in all parts of the sky. The Orionid Meteors are debris left behind by Comet Halley. Clouds will likely obscure the meteors tonight, but hopefully we’ll get a better look at them before dawn on Thursday.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
