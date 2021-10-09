THE WEEKEND...
A cool, cloudy and comfortable start out there for today with temperatures in the 50s & low 60s across our state. It will actually be ideal for the Eversource Hartford Marathon/ Half Marathon going on today! We won't see too much sunshine and it's definitely jacket weather with highs only in the mid 60s today & tomorrow and a NE wind 5-10 MPH. As high pressure builds over Nova Scotia & Canada over the weekend those clouds will continue to filter in and some drizzle and rain sprinkles are possible for today.
Also- there is a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY from 1PM-4PM today for southern Fairfield and New Haven county. Minor flooding could be expected along areas of the shoreline during times of high tide.
Tonight lows will be near/ at 50 degrees and clouds will stay put.
An area of low pressure looks to remain much to the south of us but provides some showers through our state for tomorrow. According to the National Hurricane Center, it has about a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone this weekend and early next week. While we expect some rain from this system, we are not concerned about gusty winds. The good news is that after the weekend, we will see sunshine and a better forecast!
NEXT WEEK…
Thanks to high pressure, bright skies return! Partly sunny skies break out Monday afternoon and Tuesday will also feature a good amount of Vitamin D- PLUS high temperatures bounce back up into the 70s. High pressure will bring a return to brighter, milder weather next week! Our nice weather trend continues through most of the week, there is a slight chance of some showers on Wednesday afternoon but otherwise, we remain dry and nice. There is a chance for some more rain next weekend, stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.44”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
