THIS EVENING & TONGHT…
Cloud cover will stick around, especially near the shoreline as a low approaches. Coastal towns can expect at least some precipitation between now and tomorrow morning. Light rain or drizzle is likely overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s. Inland precipitation should hold off until Sunday.
SHOWERS POSSIBLE SUNDAY...
The forecast has been fluctuating for the next 48 hours. Closed lows inherently comes with a lot of forecast uncertainty. The low should track far enough north to give the shoreline measurable rain in the morning and early afternoon. A few of these showers should make it inland. Not ideal for the beach, but this will give us some comfortable conditions before the potential heatwave. Temperatures will make it into the mid-80s.
NEXT WEEK…
The forecast for Monday is difficult. It depends on how fast the low exits the stage. I anticipate a the high coming to the rescue and give us sunnier skies. I put us down for isolated shower, but expect a nicer day compared to Sunday. With high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, an east to southeasterly flow will result in seasonably warm weather on Monday. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s. The sky will be partly sunny. Overall, a very pleasant start to the week.
The flow will become southerly by Tuesday afternoon and that’s when temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise. In fact, Tuesday could be the beginning of this year’s 3rd heat wave! Temperatures are expected to rise close to 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be even hotter with highs 90-95. At this point, we are forecasting a 4-day heat wave, and it could last even longer! The heat index (what you feel) could reach 95-100 during the middle and end of the week.
Precipitation next week will be limited to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will pop up during the heat of the afternoon. The 2 days that could be completely rain-free are Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 7th, there have been 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 1 day in August. Through the 7th of August last year, there were 29 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.