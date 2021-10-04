THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Rainfall since yesterday has ranged from 1-2” across much of the state, and there will be more rain this evening. A few heavier showers are likely as well. Later tonight, rain will taper off to drizzle. There will be areas of fog throughout the night. Inland, lows will range from 50-55. Near the shoreline, lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
TUESDAY…
Weather conditions will begin to improve tomorrow. High pressure and drier air will gradually build southward across New England. You may run into some drizzle and fog in the morning, but the afternoon hours should be primarily dry. A little sun could break through the clouds before the afternoon is over, but I wouldn’t count on it. With little or no sun, it is going to be another cool day with highs in the low and mid-60s.
There should be some partial clearing tomorrow night, and lows will range from 50-55.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
High pressure will set up shop over New England, and that means we can look forward to tranquil weather conditions for the middle and end of the week. The sky should be partly sunny all 3 days, and temperatures will climb above normal. Highs Wednesday will be near 70. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low and middle 70s. The normal, or average, high for October 6th, 7th, and 8th is 67 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
The nights will be cool and comfortable with lows in the 40s and lower 50s. Light winds and partly cloudy skies may allow for areas of fog to form.
THE WEEKEND…
Another area of high pressure will build southward from Eastern Canada, and it will deliver a shot of cooler air to all of New England. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s. Since there will be a northeast to easterly flow from off the ocean, there may be times when the sky is rather cloudy, and at some point, a few showers may be possible. However, most of the weekend will be dry and we should see at least some partial sunshine.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure should keep us dry on Monday. Therefore, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70.
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
