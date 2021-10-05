A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
TONIGHT…
After a sprinkle here and there this evening, we can expect dry weather most of the night. The sky will be generally cloudy, although there could be some partial clearing toward daybreak. Temperatures bottom out between 47 and 52 inland and in the low to mid-60s at the shoreline.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
High pressure will set up shop over New England, and that means we can look forward to tranquil weather over the 2nd half of the week! Tomorrow, morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny sky, and we can look forward to a comfortable afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and cool. The mercury will dip into the 40s and lower 50s. Patchy fog may form due to calm conditions.
The sky will be partly sunny Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will climb above normal. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days! The normal, or average, high for October 7th and 8th is 67 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s. A light wind and a mainly clear sky will allow patchy fog to form.
THE WEEKEND…
Another area of high pressure will build southward from eastern Canada, and it will deliver a shot of cooler air to all of New England. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s. Since there will be a northeast to easterly flow from off the ocean, there will be plenty of cloud cover. Sky conditions will vary from overcast to mostly cloudy. At some point there could be a few sprinkles or some spotty drizzle. However, most of the weekend will be dry and we may see a little sunshine at times.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will keep us dry Monday and Tuesday. We’re also expecting brighter skies too. Therefore, temperatures will be on the rise again. Highs Monday should be in the lower 70s, and Tuesday should be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.