Hopefully you got to spend some time outdoors today! Once, again, our temperatures climbed well above our normal high of 49 degrees. We topped out at 65 in Meriden, 65 in Groton, 62 in Hartford, and 63 in Norwich. Our record high for this date is 70 degrees, set back in 1931. So the record stands.
This evening we have partly cloudy skies overhead, and we can expect overnight lows to bottom out right around the freezing mark, give or take a degree or two.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY...
Unfortunately, the second half of our weekend won't be as nice. We may see some early sun tomorrow, but expect clouds to thicken up as the morning wears on. A developing ocean flow will result in cloudy and cool conditions, and even some patchy drizzle. High temperatures tomorrow will top out in the middle 40's. As an area of low pressure, and a cold front approaches from the west, a steadier rain will develop Sunday night. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40's overnight.
Rain will continue overnight Sunday, into early Monday, and it could come down heavy at times. But it looks like we will see some clearing by midday as a drier northwesterly flow takes over. It’ll be a pleasant day with highs in the 50s early, but later in the afternoon, those northwest winds will usher in cooler air, and we can expect falling temperatures during the second half of the day. Monday night will be chilly, with lows in the upper 20's.
TUESDAY AND BEYOND....
High pressure will bring sunshine, but chilly air to the state on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s.
Another storm system will approach New England on Wednesday. However, rain should hold off until late in the day and it might even hold off until Wednesday night. That means most of the day will be ok with increasing cloudiness and highs near 50.
Rain is possible on Thanksgiving Day, but how much and when exactly it will clear out, remains to be seen. The GFS model has the rain ending by midday, and sun returning for the afternoon. However, the European Model is forecasting the rain to stick around for most of Thanksgiving day. No matter what happens, we don’t have to worry about snow or ice. In fact, highs will be in the 50s, perhaps getting close to 60!
Black Friday should be partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 50s again. Saturday will be dry to start, but an approaching front may bring more showers by days end.
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
