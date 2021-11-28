SUNDAY MONDAY…
It's another chilly November morning! Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s across our state and there is a breeze coming in from the southwest and west- but nothing like the wind we experienced yesterday! It's still cold out there so bundle up! We have a couple flurries running through the state, they may barely reach the ground- otherwise the air is dry.
We will see much more cloud cover today and maybe an occasional peek of sunshine. Highs will only get to about 40 degrees and it will feel chilly. Keep in mind our normal high for November 28th is 47 degrees, so we continue to be below average for late November.
It looks unlikely that a low pressure will form over New England on Sunday. It’ll probably deepen offshore, so we’re looking at trace rain/snow, if anything in Connecticut Sunday night. There could be light accumulations for Southeast New England. Also, a possible event- the Northwest corner could get some accumulating snow.
Sunday night into Monday will be mostly dry! Monday there is a chance for some isolated snow showers/ even a little mix to move through. It's just overall going to be a chilly day- in some spots we won't even get into the 40s.
Otherwise- we will stick with a dry, northwest flow for Monday and Tuesday, which means more below average temperatures. Monday will only reach a high of 37 degrees! Tuesday will continue to be chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s and partly sunny.
LATE WEEK…
We’ll ditch the winter coat on Wednesday with a slight warmup. We will get into the mid-40s and Thursday it looks like we could climb into the upper 40s. However, with milder temperatures we will also have rain moving through the day on Thursday. We could possibly even see some snow in Northern areas as lows will still drop below freezing! It will also be breezy.
Instead of a cooldown afterwards, this will actually begin a pattern change. Friday will be nice and sunny with temperatures sticking around in the mid- upper 40s. The weekend looks nice but there is a looming chance for some showers both days.
Lorin Richardson
