It's yet another foggy and drizzly start out there.. temperatures are comfortable and mild! A batch of showers moved through overnight bringing a quick but moderate amount of rainfall. Temperatures are in the 40s across our state- and once again above again for this time of the year as our normal high temperature is 37 degrees. There are dense fog advisories up for areas of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts- nothing for our state at the moment but still take your time heading out the door.
As this fog & mist clears, today will be a decent day with occasional rain showers and the possibility to see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon- although there only may be a couple. Temperatures won't budge too much with highs in the mid to upper 40s, even low 50s along the shoreline! Another round of scattered showers can be expected around dinner time, but for folks staying up late, there won’t be any rain to deal with.
If you have outdoor plans to welcome in 2022, it looks like we will stay mostly dry but we could see a couple isolated showers pass through overnight! Therefore, not a bad idea to have an umbrella handy just in case.
The quiet weather won’t last long as we kick off the New Year. A series of storm systems will move into Southern New England with rain, and it looks like they will impact the region throughout the weekend. Occasional rain will begin on Saturday. Plus, it is going to be unseasonably mild with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 in some locations. The normal, or average, high for January 1st is 37 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Periods of rain is likely for Sunday as well. It looks like the next system will dissipate as it approaches New England or it will drift too far south. Mixed precipitation and snow can’t be ruled out for late Sunday evening, but an impactful snowstorm does not look like it’s on the table.
Some models are keeping us completely dry on Monday. However, I think that there is the potential for some light snow accumulations early. Some of the wet roads could be icy Monday morning. Highs will barely reach 32 degrees. It will be feeling significantly colder, especially when you factor in a fierce wind chill.
The dry northwest flow will give us some clear skies into Tuesday. The winds will back off, which will help with the highs that are only in the 20s.
The temperatures will rebound again. Wednesday will be a transition day, and Thursday will bring more highs in the 40s. This warmup would bring at least some light rain to the area and cloudy skies.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Lorin Richardson
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
