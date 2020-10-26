NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be cloudy and cool, highs in the 50s. While most of the time it will be dry, isolated showers or drizzle are possible.
A weak cold front moves through the region this evening, behind it high pressure brings drier and increasingly brighter weather Tue/Wed.
The big headline will be what happens later this week as the remnants of Zeta are drawn northward into a storm system that impacts CT Thursday into Friday. Rain becomes likely by Thursday afternoon and could be heavy at times thereafter. At night, and into early Friday, we *could* see a transition to snow before the precipitation ends. As of now, elevation will likely play a role… we eventually may/possibly/potentially be talking about minor accumulations in the Hill towns. It’s waaaay to early to get too specific, so check back as we fine tune the forecast as the week progresses!
Mark
TODAY & TOMORROW…
More cool temperatures are on the way today as a frontal boundary is bringing more cloudy and slightly wet conditions to our state. Today, we'll have lots of clouds around with a chance for some scattered showers and drizzle. Tomorrow will be cloudy as well, with high temperatures only reaching into the lower to mid 50s, but most of the day will be dry.
WEDNESDAY
Finally, some partial sunshine! We're expecting a nice day with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will remain in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
A stronger storm system will advance toward the East Coast Thursday and Friday. Right now our models are showing that we’ll get a pretty good soaking Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning. Thursday will be cool with highs in the 50s, but the storm will draw very chilly air into the state by Friday. Highs will only be in the 40s and lower 50s. It’ll be breezy too, and that will certainly add a chill to the air. As the storm makes a departure on Friday, there could be some snow showers in northern CT. It's something we'll be closely watching for!
Friday night will be quite chilly with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
Next Saturday is Halloween, and it is shaping up to be a very nice day! A large area of pressure will move into the Northeast, and that means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Plus, the air will be nice and cool with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 40s Saturday evening.
Sunday is November 1st, and that means Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end! Yes, we’ll be turning our clocks back 1 hour before we go to bed Saturday night! Officially, DST will end and Eastern Standard Time (EST) will begin at 2:00 am Sunday morning. It looks like Sunday will be another nice day with a frosty morning followed by a pleasant afternoon with highs 55-60.
DROUGHT UPDATE…
The drought monitor was updated on Thursday, and conditions are a little better thanks to 2 rounds of heavy rain last week. Northern and Eastern Connecticut are no longer in an extreme drought. Instead, that region is now in a severe drought, which isn't quite as bad. Across the rest of the state, conditions range from a moderate drought to abnormally dry. The bottom line, we need more rain and hopefully we’ll get some next week!
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Storm Epsilon is out over the open Atlantic, and it will pass to the southeast of Newfoundland today. It will lose tropical characteristics over the cooler water of the North Atlantic. Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the season and the 10th hurricane! It was also the 4th major hurricane of the season. Epsilon was a Category 3 hurricane earlier in the week. Tropical storm Zeta formed on Friday in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, the record for the greatest number of named storms in a year (set in 2005) has been tied! However, Zeta didn’t develop until December 30th in 2005.
The Early Warning Weather Team
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
