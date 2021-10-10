THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure continues tonight and will suppress any showers. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Even high terrain towns will stay above 50 tonight with perhaps the exception of Salisbury. Some patchy fog development is possible again, so be careful with some low visibility and wildlife on the roads.
THIS WEEK…
A high pressure over the Northeast will be in charge of our weather on Monday. This strong high will deflect the coastal low to our south. Some sprinkles or a light shower can’t be ruled out along the Boston Marathon course. Likewise, it should be dry in Connecticut. The winds will be elevated at times throughout Monday as the high and low get closer to one another. The same pattern continues Tuesday with a relatively dry airmass, so no rain is expected. In fact, we should see the sun make an appearance. The workweek will feature unseasonably warm temperatures. It should be very comfortable!
A weak disturbance comes our way on Wednesday, but given the moisture profile, rain chances are very low. Temperatures have been consistently in the lower 70s through this point, and that will not change through Friday. Temperatures, if anything, will slightly increase by Thursday and Friday. We should see more clouds than sun.
WEEKEND…
The easygoing pattern changes for the weekend. A cold front should deliver some rain. Models are hanging onto Saturday for the most likely arrival of those showers, but this could change. I put us down for a chance of rain on Sunday. At some point, we should get some rain, potentially a soaking.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.44”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
