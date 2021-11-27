THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Dry air and clear skies will result in rapidly decreasing temperatures tonight. We will see widespread lower 20s. Some valleys and high terrain could get into the lower teens if the winds are calm enough.
SUNDAY MONDAY…
Flurries are expected for tomorrow morning. If they can last to midday, there will be some isolated rain showers. We barely have any moisture in the air, so this may not even pan out.
It looks unlikely that a low pressure will form over New England on Sunday. It’ll probably deepen offshore, so we’re looking at trace rain/snow, if anything in Connecticut Sunday night. There could be light accumulations for Southeast New England. I also want to mention that the Northeast Hills could get an inch of snow out of an outlier event. More flurries could fly Monday morning.
We’ll stick with a dry, northwest flow for Monday and Tuesday, which means more below average temperatures. Monday will only reach a high of 37 degrees!
LATE WEEK…
We’ll ditch the winter coat on Wednesday with a slight warmup. This will set the stage for a rain event on Thursday. This may spell doom for the small snowpack in the Northeast and Northwest Hills. Temperatures will stay above freezing in the Northwest Hills, so probably no mixed precipitation in that corner. It’ll be breezy as this next low pushes into the Great Lakes.
Instead of a cooldown afterwards, this will actually begin a pattern change. We’ll stick with the mid-40s into the weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
