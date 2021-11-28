THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
An offshore low may be able to pop up some flurries east of the Connecticut River Valley tonight. It’s not out of the question that isolated areas near Rhode Island could get a coating of snow. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s tonight. If you’re taking the dog for a walk, you’ll need the hat and a coat.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Monday is roughly the same script. The deepening low will give rain and snow to Southeast New England, and we may see some isolated snow showers in Eastern Connecticut. It will be colder on Monday. Highs only reach the upper 30s! This is a 10 degree departure from average highs.
Tuesday brings a weak disturbance that gives us a slight chance of flurries. We’ll start the morning in the teens or lower 20s. We’ll continue to see more clouds than sun.
LATE WEEK…
Wednesday is the frontrunner for the nicest day of the week. We’ll have a high pressure emerging, which means calm winds. We should have plenty of sunshine to go with the mid-40s. Any leftover snow in the Northeast Hills won’t survive the milder air.
The warmup continues into Thursday. We’ll have a low-pressure system sail through Connecticut. We’ll be in the warm part of the storm, so even on the tail end, we only expect rain in the state.
Thursday and Friday will be breezy as the system moves across the region. Highs will once again be in the mid-40s. Friday will be a sunny rebound after overcast on Thursday.
WEEEKEND…
The weekend will also feature near average temperatures, so it’ll be seasonably comfortable in the 40s. Saturday brings another weak disturbance, so isolated mixed precipitation is possible. This part of the forecast will likely evolve. Sunday will be even nicer with plenty of sunshine.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.