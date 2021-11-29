TODAY & TOMORROW…
As of 11am, we are in the 30s and low 40s across our state- but with a breezy northwest it feels like it's in the 20s in the northwest and some western spots of our state- so bundle up! It's possible to see some flurries through this afternoon and a spot shower, otherwise we stay mostly dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Our normal high temperature is about 46 degrees for this time of year, so we continue to trend colder than average.
Cold weather continues into tomorrow-skies will clear into the overnight and lows will be in the teens and 20s. Tuesday brings a weak disturbance that gives us a slight chance of flurries. We’ll start the morning in the teens or lower 20s. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies.
MID WEEK…
Wednesday will be a much nicer day with a good amount of sunshine! We’ll have high pressure in control, which means calm winds. Temperatures will be slightly milder, pretty seasonal and in the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance for some rain and mix to start later into the evening on Wednesday.
That rain and chance for mix/ even some snow in northern spots continues through the day on Thursday- however temperatures will be warmer. We’ll have a low-pressure system sail through Connecticut. We’ll be in the warm part of the storm, so even on the tail end, we only expect rain in the state.
Thursday and Friday will be breezy as the system moves across the region. However, Friday will feature lots of sunshine and will be dry. Highs will once again be in the mid-40s.
WEEEKEND…
The weekend will also feature near average temperatures, so it’ll be seasonably comfortable in the 40s. Saturday brings another weak disturbance, so isolated mixed precipitation is possible, especially in the morning. This part of the forecast will likely evolve. Sunday will be nice with plenty of sunshine.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
