The wind is the big weather headline today… as we’ve already had gusts around 50 mph. The Wind Advisory is up, statewide, through early evening. Temps will be fairly steady over the next few hours: upper 30s to lower 40s, then drop later this afternoon. The wind will make it feel more like 25-35. Additionally, isolated snow showers/flurries will be possible -- primarily in over Litchfield County.
Tomorrow, while we may start with some scattered snow showers (thanks to a clipper passing through the region), they’ll quickly end giving way to a mostly sunny sky. The wind won’t be as intense as today and temps will be a tad milder. Highs will be in the 40s, but still about 10 degrees below average.
After Wednesday morning, a substantial warming trend gets underway. That afternoon, temps go well into the 50s. Thursday and Friday, highs get progressively milder… mid to upper 60s. We’ll also be precip-free through the end of the week, and over the weekend. Speaking of, as of now, it looks stellar! Sunny & dry both days, morning lows 45-50 with afternoon highs in the upper 60s if not lower 70s!
Mark
There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the entire state until 6PM today. The winds will be out of the west, 20 to 30 mph. In some areas, wind gusts from 40- 55 MPH are possible! This could result in downed tree limbs and power outages. With the exception of a few scattered snow showers this morning, today will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tonight's going to be pretty cold as well with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s . The sky will be partly cloudy, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible overnight through early tomorrow morning.
ELECTION DAY...
Tomorrow is Election Day, and you will need to bundle up when going to the polls. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the hills to the 40s elsewhere, and that wind will make it feel even colder. The wind should subside a bit later in the day. After a few snow showers tomorrow morning, especially in NW CT, the sky will become mostly sunny.
A big warm-up is on the way for Wednesday as the core of the cold air rapidly lifts away from New England. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon!
By Thursday, temperatures will rise well above normal. Highs will be in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky! This will be the beginning of a lengthy spell of mild weather. We are forecasting highs in the 60s on Friday as well, and the sky will be mostly sunny!
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the coast of Southeastern Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph maximum sustained winds.
Zeta was the 27th named storm of the season, and the 11th hurricane. There have been 4 major hurricanes so far this season. In 2005, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th. Now we've got Category 1 Hurricane Eta! This morning it's making it's way towards Honduras and Nicaragua. We now have a new record for the most named storms in a season.
RECORD SNOWFALL IN OCTOBER!
Snowfall ranged from a coating to as much as 6.0”! New Hartford and the Phoenixville section of Eastford hit the jackpot with 6.0”. Norfolk received 4.6”, and about 1.5” of snow fell in Wethersfield. At Bradley International Airport, the total was 1.8”. That makes it the snowiest October 30th on record, beating the previous daily record of 0.1” in 1925! It was also the 2nd snowiest 1-day total for October, and it doesn’t stop there! It also makes this October the 2nd snowiest on record. In first place is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on the 29th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
