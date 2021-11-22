EARLY THIS WEEK…
It's still mild out there as of 11am with temperatures already in the upper 40s and low 50s! Any rain has pushed off to the east, however-- this is about as warm as it's going to get today. After a cold front moves through, temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and plummet through the overnight. Winds will also pick up heading through this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear but temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s. It will be frosty and cold.
As that wind continues to blow in from the northwest, temperatures will feel very cold for tomorrow morning. Through the day, the sun will shine bright and the high temperature will be near 40 but don't be fooled- with the wind it will feel like it's in the 20s and 30s and even the teens at times in northern spots!
High pressure zooms into the area on Wednesday, which will help winds subside and give us blue skies. Wednesday morning is going to be cold. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s, and it’s not out of the question we could see some of the Northwest Hills drop into the upper teens. Temperatures will recover and climb into the mid-40s by the afternoon, so it’ll be a lovely day.
THANKSGIVING AND BEYOND
Southerly winds will boost the highs into the 50s on Thursday. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, but a storm system will be too far away to give us any rain here in Connecticut. A front arrives on Friday that should deliver rain to most of the state. As the temps drop at night through Saturday morning, some snowflakes could mix with the rain, especially in the highest elevations of the state. The winds will be elevated on Friday and Saturday as this next front comes through.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday should feature more sunshine but still chilly!
Meteorologist Scot Haney with Lorin Richardson
NOVEMBER 13th's TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
