THE WEEKEND…
After the past two days of significant above average warmth, high pressure overnight has pushed some colder air towards our state. Temperatures are anywhere from the mid-upper 30s in northern areas and the 40s along the shoreline. At the same time, a storm is moving in from our west. As of 4am this morning, some light rain showers are starting to develop and maybe a little wintry mix in the NW hills.
Wintry weather and rain is going to continue throughout the morning and day today. It really depends where you are- there could be some possible snow this morning for Northern Connecticut and sleet and pockets of freezing rain through the day. Roads may be icy and travel could be slick. There is a **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** for Litchfield County where we could see light snow accumulation and possibly some slight ice accumulation.
However, for Southern Connecticut it will be too warm and any precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain for today. Temperatures will also stay cooler for today- highs ranging from the mid-30s in Northern Connecticut to 40-45 near the coast.
This evening, the center of that storm will pass near or directly over Long Island tonight and then will push out to the east by daybreak tomorrow morning. However, tonight will be chilly and we will continue to see some rain showers and even some northern wintry mix continue. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Total accumulation of snow and sleet will range from a coating to 2” in Northern Connecticut. Ice accretion due to freezing rain will range from nothing to 0.10”. There will be no accumulation of snow or ice near the coast.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend and will be dry and sunny! As clouds also push away in the morning, a northwest wind will pick up heading into the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 30s, and wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. The wind could gust to 30 mph at times. Sunday night will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies, and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the teens in many locations.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will bring us a nice and dry Monday to kick off Christmas week! It will be sunny, less windy but cold once again with highs only in the mid-30s.
On Tuesday, a cold front will pass through but with little moisture- we aren't expecting any precipitation. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s before that front arrives and then dip down into the low 20s and teens through the overnight. Skies will be sunny through the day and clear through the overnight.
By midweek, Connecticut will be sandwiched between 2 storms. One storm will pass out to sea well to the south of New England. Another storm will track across Southern Canada. Neither storm will have much of an impact on our weather. We’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover Wednesday, but we’re not expecting any precipitation at this time. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The rest of the week will be dry and cold. Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday, Christmas Eve, will be sunny and cold. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s Friday afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Lorin Richardson
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
