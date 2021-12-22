THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
After warming well into the 40s during the afternoon, colder air continues to arrive throughout Connecticut on a northwesterly wind. This evening, while temperatures drop through the 30s into the 20s… that wind will make it feel even chillier. Clouds erode overnight and temperatures bottom out in the 20s. By daybreak, wind chill values will be in the teens!
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
If you’ve been procrastinating, have last minute shopping or errands to run – tomorrow is a good one to check things off your list, as the weather will cooperate wherever your plans may take you.
Under a mostly sunny sky, however, it will be much cooler with temperatures only peaking in the mid-30s (a few degrees below average for late December). A breeze at times will make it feel even chillier.
Tomorrow night, a quick moving and weak disturbance will move across the region. After midnight, we expect scattered areas of light snow. Overall, it’s not a big event as only a coating to an inch (perhaps some locally higher amounts) will accumulate by daybreak Friday, then tapers off during the morning hours. Otherwise, we’ll end the week with seasonable temperatures and partial clearing during the afternoon hours.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
When it comes to Christmas Saturday, early in the day, there could be some snow or a mix (briefly), before it goes all over to rain. During the afternoon, we’re calling for scattered rain showers as temperatures peak between 40 and 45. Sunday, there’s a chance for a little wintry precip in the morning with the sky becoming partly cloudy later in the day. There is still a lot of uncertainty, as the European model keeps Sunday dry --- a much desired scenario, given it will be a busy travel day.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday and Tuesday appear dry with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs 35-40. By Wednesday, temperatures peak in the 40s and some showers are possible.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.