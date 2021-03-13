SATURDAY..
A cold start after an above average stretch of weather the past couple of days! We had a WIND ADVISORY for the entire state until 6 & 7 AM where wind gusts were expected up to 45-55 MPH. There is a RED FLAG WARNING for northern counties of our state until 5 PM, dry weather and gusty winds will result in critical fire weather conditions.
Some of the highest gusts overnight were: 49 MPH in Groton, 48 MPH in West Haven, 47 MPH in Windsor Locks and 46 MPH in Wolcott. Because of the wind, this morning temperatures were in the 30s & 20s but felt like they were in the 20s & teens due to the wind chill.
Today is a fairly nice day, our high temperatures will be in the mid-40s which is actually extremely seasonable for this time of year! There will be plenty of sunshine and windy conditions will continue on and off through the day.
Tonight the winds will subside into a light breeze. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 20s- low 30s.
Move the clocks forward one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time begins! The sun will rise an hour later but give us that extra hour of evening daylight. Our sunset tomorrow night won't be until 6:56 PM!
EARLY WEEK…
Temperatures will once again be in the mid 40s for Sunday with windy conditions and sunshine. As another cold front moves in, we can expect to see a few clouds through the day. A few Berkshire flurries or spot showers are possible. Sunday early evening has the potential for some strong wind gusts. Models are once again predicting the possibility for gusts as strong as 40-50 MPH!
Temperatures heading into Monday morning with the wind chill could feel brutally cold. Some models are projecting wind chills to be sub zero & single digits in some spots of our state heading through the overnight.
Dry air behind had cold front will result in dry conditions for Monday. But the air will feel frigid with temperatures that will be in the low- mid 30s and a NW wind with gusts that could be as high as 30 MPH! At least we will see a nice amount of sunshine.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, there is a chance for light showers in the afternoon/ evening. Temperatures will improve into the upper 30s/ nearing 40 degrees along the shoreline.
LATE WEEK…
We could see some showers on Wednesday along the shoreline, but for the most part it looks that we stay dry with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s/ upper to mid 40s along the coast. This could be subject to change...
This forecast has an unusual amount of uncertainty based on the setup. Closed lows that lift into the Rockies this time of the year are tough to predict. The timing of the low that will smash into the Rockies is extremely difficult to pinpoint.
Another low will drop out of the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and take a strikingly similar path through the plains. This will be our next chance at rain or snow. Right now, models are suggesting that the storm will lift far enough north to give us mild showers. This low-pressure system will throw the models off. If the storm tracks farther south, we could be talking about snow. Model consensus is average temperatures, so it looks like snow is out of the picture. As of now, rain is likely all day on Thursday. The timing of the storm could drift back into Friday.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.